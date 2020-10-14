Just In: Pastor Adeboye Shows Support For #EndSars Peaceful Protests

“Our daughters will not be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive.

Our daughters will not be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive.

I support the youths in this peaceful protest as they “speak up” to #EndPoliceBrutality#EndSARS#ENDSWAT pic.twitter.com/UFnAfsskly — Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) October 14, 2020

In the wake of recent brutality and killings suffered by citizens at the hands of officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Pastor Adeboye is one of many prominent Nigerians have joined the collective voice, calling for an end to the programme.

Recall that Pastor Sam Adeyemi of the Daystar Christian Center recently condemned the use of live bullets and teargas at peaceful protesters, drawing approval from Nigerians.

In a series of tweets recently, the Pastor, who many have hailed as progressive, urged leaders in government and the police force, to listen and respond. “When people are not heard, they raise their voices”, he said.

Bishop T.D Jakes, renowned worldwide for books such as “Woman, thou art loosed”, said:

Popular Nigerian Musician and Producer, Don Jazzy who referred to the now defunct SARS as touts in uniform, explained that they do more killing than protecting and the President of the country should remove them off the streets.

He gave the disclosure via his twitter handle.

Don Jazzy commended the youths for their collective participation in taking to the streets to demand an end to the programme, adding that before the birth of the squad, that police on their part have always brutalized and extorted average Nigerians.

“We want Police Force that serves the people”, he added.

#EndSARS NOW #ENDSARSNOW

We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Nigeria. #EndSARS 🇳🇬 — SAUTI SOL (@sautisol) October 9, 2020

Dear @CNN @AlJazeera Nigerians need you to broadcast the on going protest to end police brutality esp from a unit called SARS !!! Maybe then the people in power will do something to #EndSars #EndSars #EndSars 😷 — Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) October 9, 2020

“In a world where genuine love for ourselves seems to be so scarce, I sincerely pray that the right thing is done to put an end to the strife. #EndNorthBanditry #EndPoliceBrutality 😭😭”—Ahmed Musa, footballer.

“The reasons for the #EndSARSProtests have just come to my attention via very disturbing images & tweets. It is never good when those charged with protecting the citizens are now terrorising, extorting or even killing the same citizens. I support #EndSarsProtests #EndSars 🇳🇬💔”— Leon Balogun, Footballer.

The reasons for the #EndSARSProtests have just come to my attention via very disturbing images & tweets. It is never good when those charged with protecting the citizens are now terrorising, extorting or even killing the same citizens. I support #EndSarsProtests #EndSars 🇳🇬💔 pic.twitter.com/ledTmthfta — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) October 9, 2020