[JUST IN]: PDP Congratulates Mattawale And Zamfara State Over S’Court Judgement

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Zamfara State Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle as well as the people of Zamfara state over the upholding of his mandate by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The party said the judgment of the Supreme Court has reaffirmed the will of Allah that he will lead the people of Zamfara.

The PDP therefore urged Governor Matawalle to continue in his already manifest efforts in stabilizing and repositioning the state for higher productivity, peaceful coexistence and massive human and infrastructural development in line with the manifesto of the PDP and the visions of our founding fathers.

The party charged the governor to note that the people of Zamfara state repose immense confidence in him and the PDP and as such he must not spare any effort in delivering on his mandate in keeping with the guiding principles of the PDP. “

Signed: Kola Ologbondiyan. National Publicity Secretary