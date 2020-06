The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has postponed it’s party primaries in Edo state for a day.

The primaries which was schedules to hold on June 22 has now been shifted to June 23.

National Publicity Secretary of the party Kola Ologbondiyan announced this todaay on his official twitter handle.

@OfficialPDPNig has postponed its primary election in Edo State to Tuesday, June 23rd 2020. — Kola Ologbondiyan (@officialKolaO) June 18, 2020