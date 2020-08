The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday announced the list of party members to serve on the screening Commitee for the Lagos state Senatorial and state assembly Bye elections.

See details here:

The Party tweeted:

“The NWC of our great party, the PDP has approved the nomination of the following party members to serve on the Screening Committee for the Lagos state Senatorial and state assembly bye elections. See details here”.

LAGOS STATE SENATORIAL & STATE ASSEMBLY BYE-ELECTIONS:



The NWC of our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig has approved the nomination of the following party members to serve on the SCREENING COMMITTEE for the Lagos state Senatorial and state assembly bye elections. See details here pic.twitter.com/tn5Vog2mpt — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) August 23, 2020