JUST IN| Personal Body Guard to Buhari Passes on Due to Diabetes

The personal Assistant on New media Bashir Ahmed to President Muhammadu Buhari took to his Twitter handle to announce the death of the The president’s personal bodyguard named Mr Lawal Mato.

According to Bashir Ahmed, Mr Lawal has been working for the President since before he won the election in 2015 .

Mr Lawal Mato is said to have been struggling with diabetes for years. @BashirAhmed tweeted

“After three years of struggling with diabetes, one of President @MBuhari’s personal bodyguards, Warrant Officer, Lawal Mato has passed away, earlier today. Mr. Mato had been working with the President for many years before he won the 2015 elections.”

