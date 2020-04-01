[JUST IN] Pharmacist Allegedly Sodomizes 12 Year Old Boy In Abuja

The National Agency For The Prohibition Of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) have arrested an Imam, Abubakar Mustapha Danraka a chief pharmacist and the National Hospital Abuja for allegedly sodomizing a twelve year old boy.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of NAPTIP, Stella Nezan in a press statement said that the suspect drugged the victim before raping him.

The 12 year old victim narrated his ordeal to the NAPTIP officials that the crime took place on the 21st of March on Saturday at the residence of the suspect after the religious educational programme (islamiyya) and decided to check on a friend who happens to be a neighbour of the suspect

The victim narrated that on getting there after several knocks on the door and no response decided to leave but the victim on hearing the knocks came out and called him to his house , grabbed his hand and took him to the his sitting room and offered him a cup of water.

the victim stated that he started to feel weak and in that state of weakness took advantage of him and raped him, and warned the victim not to say anything to anyone when he was done and sent him home.

The statement read

“A 42 year old male resident of Spring Valley Estate of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Pharmacist Abubarkar Mustapha Danraka (pictured) has been arrested by Operatives of the National Agency for The Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) for alleged sodomy. Dankara, who has a PhD, was arrested after he had an anal sexual intercourse with a 12 year old boy (name withheld).

This offence is contrary to the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015 Mr. Abubakar Danraka who works at the National Hospital, Abuja as Chief Pharmacist is currently the Special Assistant (Technical) to the Director General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Abuja. Apart from being a Pharmacist, Mr. Abubakar who hails from Zaria, Kaduna State is also an Imam in the Mosque within his estate. Narrating his ordeal, the 12 year old victim told Operatives of NAPTIP that the crime took place on Saturday 21st March, 2020 at the residence of the Suspect.

According to him, after their religious educational programme (Islamiyya) that afternoon, he decided to check on his friend who happens to be a neighbor to the suspect. On getting there, after several knocks at the door, there was no response but as he made to leave, the suspect opened his door and beckoned on him. He subsequently grabbed his hand and took him into his sitting room.

The suspect went further to offer him a glass of water to drink. Not suspecting any foul play, the boy drank the water and began to feel weak. In that state of weakness the suspect overpowered him laid him on a red settee in his sitting room and forced his penis into his (victim)anus.

After the suspect was done, he asked him to go home with a stern warning not to mention what had happened to anyone. On getting home, his mother scolded him about his whereabouts but noticed her son was uneasy. She took him into the room questioned him and he opened up about what had happened to him. The victim said, his mother checked his body and saw sperm content and bruises around his anus region.

She and the father rushed him to the National hospital, Abuja where he was admitted. The victim was discharged on Thursday 26th of March, 2020 after spending five days in the hospital”

The suspect is currently in NAPTIP custody and has continuously denied any such event. An identification parade was put together using the victims description and the 12 year old pointed to the suspect.