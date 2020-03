In the advent and battle with COVIDー19, Croatia is experiencing another natural disaster at this time. Earthquake hit the country earlier this morning, causing widespread damage and panic. Some casualties were reported.

A twitter user, @vers___, posted some images from scenes of the blast and wrote: “there was an earthquake here in Croatia moments ago.”

There was an earthquake here in Croatia a few moments ago. pic.twitter.com/X5iTO7gcjX — vjerana (@vers____) March 22, 2020

The earthquake struck amid a partial lockdown of the capital because of the spread of the coronavirus, official said.