Just In: [ PHOTOS] #ENDSARS Protesters Block Central Bank Head Office

Protesters pushing for an end to police brutality have blocked the two entrances of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) head office in Abuja.

The protesters are wielding different placards, demanding reformation of the Nigerian Police, while vowing to prevent activities at the nation’s apex bank on Monday.

The protesters parked vehicles in front of the main gate of the CBN headquarters, blocking movement in and out of the premises and from connecting roads.

While hundreds of others are in front of the building, some of them are also camped on the road by the rear exit of the building.

As of 9:30pm, music was blaring from loudspeakers at the premises while some of them vowed to spend the night there.

Meanwhile, there are provisions for tents, mobile charging spots, mobile toilets, WiFi, and other conveniences.

Security operatives guarding the building are on standby in case of any break out of violence.

Details as story unfolds…