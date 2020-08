Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja. Service Chiefs and other heads of national security agencies are said to be in attendance.

Photos:

President @MBuhari presides over National Security Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja.#AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/dKdREneaYB — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) August 4, 2020

Recall that cries for increased security measures in the country increased when Kaduna experienced over four major Herdsmen attacks in less than a week, and bomb blasts shook Maiduguri recently.

