JUST IN: Plateau Gov Lalong Test Positive For COVID-19

By Onwuka Gerald

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kindly recall that during wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor and his family members had twice tested negative for the virus.

The disclosure was made on Thursday by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, in Jos.

According to Macham, “The test result revealed that Governor Lalong’s test returned positive while other members of his family tested negative to the virus.

Continuing, he said that the Governor who is asymptomatic has gone into self-isolation as his close aides are being tested.

“The Governor will henceforth work from his house, during the period of his treatment”, he said.

Macham said, “State matters requiring the Governor’s physical presence will be handled by his Deputy.

Governor Macham urged the citizens of the State to adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines as the pandemic is very much around.

“Plateau citizens are hereby enjoined to apply precautionary measures during the festive period by avoiding gatherings, use facemasks, as well as wash hands regularly with soap and water”, he added.