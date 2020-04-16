JUST IN: Police Nab Killers Of Funke Olakunrin, Daughter Of Chief Reuben Fasoranti

The Nigerian Police have announced the arrest of the killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, who was the second daughter of Afenifere Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

She was killed last year July, at Ore junction, Ondo State, by suspected herdsmen.

One of the survivors of the incident told newsmen that those who killed Mrs Olakunrin, although were armed to the teeth, were not robbers, as their intention was to kill and not to rob.

In a statement released by the force headquarters, the IGP assured prosecution of the culprits involved.

See the statement below, as shared on Twitter:

KILLERS OF MRS FUNKE OLAKUNRIN, DAUGHTER OF CHIEF REUBEN FASORANTI, NABBED.

– IGP assures diligent prosecution of culprits

– declares gang leader, Tambaya, wanted — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 16, 2020

The suspects are:

i. Lawal Mazaje ‘m’ 40yrs from Felele area of Kogi State

ii. Adamu Adamu 'm' 50yrs from Jada area of Adamawa State.

iii. Mohammed Shehu Usman 'm' 26 years from Illela area of Sokoto State

iv. Auwal Abubakar 'm’ 25yrs from Shinkafi area of Zamfara State — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 16, 2020

CP Fimihan Adeoye, to coordinate the team of Police Special Forces and seasoned investigators from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Federal SARS, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 16, 2020

Meanwhile, after months of relentless efforts to apprehend the killers, the Police Team, on 4th March, 2020 during a follow-up action on a case of a high-profile armed robbery and kidnap for ransom that occurred in Ogun State, … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 16, 2020

The arrest of Auwal Abubakar led to the arrest of two (2) other members of the gang, Mohammed Shehu Usman and Lawal Mazaje in Benin, Edo State from whom cache of ammunition was recovered and one other Adamu Adamu in Akure, Ondo State. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 16, 2020

conducted an Identification Parade at the Federal SARS Headquarters, Lagos which led to the positive and physical identification of three (3) suspects, Adamu Adamu, Lawal Mazaje and Mohammed Shehu Usman by a survivor of the earlier crime. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 16, 2020

Investigations so far reveal that the operation that led to the killing was carried out by eight (8) fully armed kidnap/robbery suspects led by one Tambaya (other name unknown) who is currently at large. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 16, 2020

Investigations have also revealed that they are responsible for series of high-profile armed robbery and kidnap operations in the region. They also attack, vandalize and steal components of critical national infrastructures such as electrical and telecommunications installations — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 16, 2020

He is fair in complexion and in his late 20s – between the age of 27 and 30. His last known address is Isanlu, Kogi State. He has visible scar from stitches on his forehead down to his nose and mouth. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 16, 2020

He assures that the suspects will be diligently prosecuted on completion of investigations and that the Force will not relent until every member of the gang, still at large, is arrested and brought to book. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 16, 2020