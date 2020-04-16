JUST IN: Police Nab Killers Of Funke Olakunrin, Daughter Of Chief Reuben Fasoranti

The Nigerian Police have announced the arrest of the killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, who was the second daughter of Afenifere Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.
She was killed last year July, at Ore junction, Ondo State, by suspected herdsmen.
One of the survivors of the incident told newsmen that those who killed Mrs Olakunrin, although were armed to the teeth, were not robbers, as their intention was to kill and not to rob.
In a statement released by the force headquarters, the IGP assured prosecution of the culprits involved.
See the statement below, as shared on Twitter: