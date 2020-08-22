JUST IN: Presidency Releases Video Evidence On Mamman Daura’s Health Status, Says No Iota Of Truth In Travel Report

President Muhammadu Buhari Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmed has called on Nigerians to disregard media reports that the President’s Nephew, Mamman Daura had been flown to London for urgent medical attention.

Daura was reportedly flown abroad for medical care last week Wednesday to seek medical attention for what could possibly be “respiratory difficulties with symptoms similar to coronavirus.”

The exclusive report was divulged by an online news medium.

The president’s media aide, while reacting in a tweet, on Saturday, said there was no iota of truth in the report as Daura is hale and hearty.

Alongside a video of Daura, Bashir wrote, “No iota of truth in the earlier story that Mallam Mamman Daura was flown to London for an emergency medical attention. He is hale and hearty. Nigerians should disregard that story.”

See video below:

No iota of truth in the earlier story that Mallam Mamman Daura was flown to London for an emergency medical attention, he is hale and hearty, Nigerians should disregard that story. pic.twitter.com/6CJMwnDDlD — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 22, 2020