Just In: President Buhari Calls For Concessions In Mali Crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari in a brief statement late Monday, has appealed to major stakeholders in the ongoing Mali crisis, to consider proposals offered by the intervening Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS).

President Muhammadu Buhari earlier today, participated in a Virtual Extraordinary Session of Economic Community Of West African States, ECOWAS, Heads of State and Government.



The meeting was called to further deliberate on issues raised at last week’s Bamako meeting, in the region’s bid to finding a lasting solution to the crisis in Mali.



The crisis began in Mali after the court nullified results of 31 parliamentary seats in the polls in May announcing victory in favor of some other contenders.

President Buhari said:

“Today we made good progress in our efforts as ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to bring lasting resolution to the political situation in Mali.

“I appeal to all the Malian stakeholders to consider the proposals for the reform of the Constitutional Court and for the resolution of the issue of 31 seats at the National Assembly. It is also important that all Malians embrace the call for a Government of National Unity.

“Compromise and concessions are necessary for a peaceful resolution of the current crisis; one which would be acceptable to all parties.

“I once again commend the various layers of efforts that have gone into resolving the situation in Mali, and especially the efforts of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, whose painstaking engagements as Special Envoy and Mediator provided a clear road-map to containing the crisis”.

Meanwhile in Mali, the resistance group M5 is insisting that the declaration is as a result of a prompting from the incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.



They are also determined not to shift grounds unless the Constitutional Court be dissolved, and the President resigns, before they can allow peace return to the country.



Riots on July 10 led to the killing of some protesters by security agents, causing the crisis to spiral out of control, hence the intervention by ECOWAS.

