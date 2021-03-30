JUST IN: President Buhari Departs Nigeria For UK

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has departed the country for London, United Kingdom (UK).

Buhari left on Tuesday afternoon in one of the jets in the presidential fleet through the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, the President is expected to see a doctor during his stay in the UK and he is due to be back in the country in the second week of April.

This comes even as the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) declared their intention to commence a strike on April 1.

Buhari’s trip also comes a time when the country is bedeviled with many security challenges including insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, amongst others.