JUST IN: President Macron Names Jean Castex As New PM Of France

President of France, Emmanuel Macron on Friday named Jean Castex, as the country’s new prime minister, following the resignation of Edouard Philippe.

President Macron is reshuffling the government to focus on restarting the economy after months of lockdown.

Castex, 55, is a career public servant who has worked with multiple governments. France’s gradual reopening plan has been seen as generally successful so far.

The new prime minister is the mayor of Prades, a town in the Pyrenees, and has been overseeing the exit from France’s coronavirus lockdown.

A member of the right-wing “Les Républicains” party, he was a member of former President Nicolas Sarkozy’s team at the Elysée.

A full government reshuffle is expected later.