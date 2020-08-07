Just In: PTF On #COVID19 Adjusts Guidelines For Phase Two Of Eased Lockdown

The second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown in the country has been extended by four weeks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, had said on Thursday.

Mr Mustapha while speaking at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing, said the extension of the second phase was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

”After due consideration of the recommendations, Mr President approved the following: Maintaining the current phase of the National Response to COVID-19 for another four weeks in line with the modifications reflected in the Report, ” he said.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu Thursday also announced measures to begin the 2nd phase of the eased lockdown nationwide.

Dr. Aliyu during the media briefing on Thursday, stated that, “effective from the early hours of today are the measures put in place for the 2nd phase of the eased lock down, which will be maintained, while addressing some specific aspects”.

Measures include:

Maintaining the nationwide curfew from 10:00pm to 4:00am, and maintaining the restrictions on mass gathering with specific emphasis on the vulnerable populations.

“We strongly recommend that, government meetings continue to be virtual as much as possible, while maintaining restrictions on physical distancing including; official trips and board meeting until further notice”, he said.

The PTF coordinator further said the restrictions in the education and entertainment sector as well as other activities that attract mass gathering, such as operation of markets and worship centres remain, as a means of curbing community transmission.

“For international travel, we have made recommendations to the aviation industry to commence the process for opening international airports provided all existing international and local preventive guidelines of COVID19 are in place”.

“Hotels, restaurants, eateries may continue to remain open, but must observe all compulsory non- pharmaceutical interventions”.

“Bars, gyms and night clubs remain closed until further evaluation”– Dr. Sani Aliyu

Meanwhile, the Covid19 Presidential Task Force on Friday reiterated the guidelines for public awareness, saying in a social media statement:

“Effective from 0001h Thursday, 6th August 2020, the measures put in place for the current Phase Two of the eased #COVID19 lockdown shall be maintained while addressing some specific aspects through adjustment.

This will involve:

• Maintaining the current nationwide curfew from 10pm to 4am;

• Maintaining the restrictions on mass gatherings with specific emphasis on

protecting vulnerable populations;

• Gradual re-opening of international air flights within established parameters;

Re-opening of rail transportation within established parameters;

• Granting permission to exit classes to resume ahead of examinations;

• Federal and State government offices to operate normal working hours, but only essential staff from GL.12 and above can resume work;

• Limit government meetings to virtual as much as possible while maintaining

restrictions on physical meetings including official trips, oversight visits and board meetings until further notice;

• Lifting of restrictions on outdoor communal sports and opening of recreational parks for supervised exercise;

• Mandatory use of non-medical facemasks in public spaces with access to government and commercial premises to be denied for persons not wearing facemasks. ‘No mask, no entry. No mask, no service.’

“The restrictions in the education and entertainment sector as well as for activities that attract mass gatherings such as operations of markets and worship centres remain.

It is believed that these steps will help consolidate the gains made thus far and position the country to effectively overcome the pandemic going forward”– PTF, Covid19.