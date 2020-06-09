Just In: Rainstorm Destroys IDP Camp In Maiduguri

Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) in Maiduguri, Borno State’s Capital, are undergoing massive accommodation challenges as the wet season intensifies.

A rainstorm has blown off temporary shelters previously serving as homes for IDPs in a host community-based camp in Maiduguri, rendering numerous, previously homeless people desolate.

Occuring on Monday evening, the storm destroyed the fence as well as the makeshift tents. Although no injuries were sustained, the IDPs, however, cried out for urgent assistance concerning the loss of their homes.

The camp is said to be located at Low-cost B Shagari Housing Estate, and is home to 40 households ejected from a private property last year.The temporary shelter was provided by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

By 2020, the Nigerian refugee crisis will be going into its seventh year. Since violent attacks of the Islamist group Boko Haram erupted Nigeria’s north-eastern states, thousands of people have been rendered homeless, fleeing for their lives. a

To date, the Lake Chad Basin region is grappling with a complex humanitarian emergency. Over 3.3 million people have been displaced, including over 2.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in north-eastern Nigeria, over 550,000 IDPs in Cameroon, Chad and Niger and 240,000 refugees in the four countries.