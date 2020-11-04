[JUST IN] Rape Allegation: UK Court Rules In Favour Of @DrOlufunmilayo

UK-court has ruled in favour of Nigerian doctor Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya, dismissing the rape allegations levelled against him by Miss Bola Aseyan (also a doctor and ex-lover of Ogunsanya).

In June, Aseyan had in a chain of tweets alleged that Ogunsanya abused her both sexually and emotionally over the course of their one-year relationship.

“I have proof of all this. Now you are calling people to call me? You are calling frantically. When you were sexually and emotionally abusing, you didn’t know it would resort to this,” she wrote in part.

Shortly after her tweets had gotten a lot of people talking on Twitter, Fumilayo would issue a long rebuttal, narrating how she had moved to the UK after two visa applications, at which time they both had sexual intercourse.

According to him, they both got drunk while cohabiting, had sex, and regretted it due to the tension that had started welling up in their relationship, which Funmilayo claimed started back in 2019.

Still unsatisfied, the doctor, who appeared to have engaged the services of his lawyers, took to his Twitter page to share a writ which he claimed to have sent to his accuser, demanding £15,000 to compensate for what he termed “damages.”