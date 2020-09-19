JUST IN: Reports Of Mass Shooting In New York Emerge, At Least 13 Affected

According to local officials and witnesses, emergency services in New York state are responding to a mass shooting with multiple fatalities in Rochester.

They say more than a dozen people are reported to have been shot.

The incident began early on Saturday morning, when police were called to a shooting near Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

It happened in a residential area in the northeast of the city.

At least 13 people are believed to have been shot, including two people who died at the scene, according to initial reports.

Other details about the number of victims or their conditions were not immediately known.