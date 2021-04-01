JUST IN: Resident Doctors Begin Nationwide Strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has commenced a nationwide strike despite Federal Government’s last-minute efforts to stop the action.

However, in a message posted on the association’s Twitter handle, @nard_nigeria, on Thursday morning, the resident doctors assured Nigerians that their action was not meant to hurt them.

“Nigerians must understand that we love them and the strike is not intended to hurt them but to challenge the Nigerian government @MBuhari @Fmohnigeria @LabourMinNG whose responsibilities amongst others is to care for her citizens and labour force to do the needful,” the message read.

Also, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, the union’s President, confirmed to Channels Television that the strike had commenced by 8am Thursday.

The strike is happening at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari, is in London for medical check-up.