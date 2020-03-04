JUST IN: Residents flee for safety as B/Haram exchanges fire with troops in Damboa

Damboa, headquarters of a local government area in Borno, is currently under Boko Haram attack, according to TheCable.

The insurgents, villagers said, came in large numbers around 6:30 am on Wednesday and started shooting sporadically.

One of the residents said for over an hour troops from the army’s 25 task force brigade in Damboa have been exchanging gunfire with the insurgents.

TheCable quoted one of the fleeing residents as saying: “They came in plenty of hilux trucks. We saw about 20 before we started running towards the bush.”

“They came in two batches. One came in through the north Sambisa and the other from Alagaruno.

“Soldiers from the 25 task force came in about 30 minutes and right now, over an hour, they are still exchanging gunshots with the insurgents.”

The attack comes a day after the insurgents attacked Bwalakila, a neighbouring village in Chibok local government area.

A resident of the village said the insurgents were repelled by troops of the 117 task force battalion in Chibok, but that they had already stolen tons of food items from the villagers.

More to follow…