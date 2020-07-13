JUST IN: Russia Becomes First Country To Complete Clinical Trials Of #coronavaccine

After several attempts, Russia has become the first country to have completed clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
Sechenov University Center for Clinical Research on Medications head and chief researcher, Elena Smolyarchuk, said it had concluded its study.
According to Smolyarchuk, the data showed the vaccine candidate’s effectiveness, reported Russian news agency TASS.
“The research has been completed and it proved that the vaccine is safe. The volunteers will be discharged on 15 July and 20 July,” Smolyarchuk was quoted as saying.
The trial participants will be monitored on an outpatient basis after being discharged.
Russia had on June 18 given a go ahead for the human trials of two potential vaccine candidates developed by Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.
The first vaccine trial in the form of a solution for intramuscular administration was carried out at the Burdenko Military Hospital.
The second vaccine trial in the form of a powder for the preparation of a solution for intramuscular administration was carried out at Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.
In the first stage of trials at Sechenov University, the first group involved around 18 volunteers and the second group involved 20 volunteers. All volunteers had to remain in isolation at the hospital for 28 days after vaccination.
According to the latest figures published by John Hopkins University, 12,934,317 cases have been detected globally, with 569,679 deaths and 7,139,672 people recovered.
Yesterday, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 571 new confirmed cases and 16 deaths in Nigeria.
Till date, 32558 cases have been confirmed, 13447 cases have been discharged and 740 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The 571 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos(152), Ebonyi(108), Edo(53), Ondo(46), FCT(38), Oyo(20), Kwara(19), Plateau(17), Osun(14), Bayelsa(14), Ekiti(14), Katsina(14), Akwa Ibom(11), Kaduna(11), Rivers(11), Niger(10), Ogun(7), Kano(6), Cross River(4), and Bauchi(2)