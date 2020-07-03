JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu Announces Date For School Reopening In Lagos

The Lagos State Government, on Friday, announced the reopening of schools for students in “transitional classes.”
The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known in a live broadcast.
Governor Sanwo-Olu directed students in Basic Six, JSS 3 and SS3 to resume on August 3rd 2020.
“Only students in transitional classes (Basic Six, JSS 3 and SS3) are permitted to resume from Monday, 3rd of August, 2020. It applies only to day schooling,” he said.
Details later…
