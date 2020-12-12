JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu Demolishes Olorunda Oyinlola Market In Festac Town, Lagos

By Seun Adeuyi

Reports reaching BreakingTimes Indicate that there is an ongoing demolition at the Olorunda Oyinlola Market on 23 Road, Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area (LGA) in Lagos State.

It was gathered that the traders were not given any prior notice of the demolition. They were only notified that the market had been sold to a private company.

The traders were in the process of negotiating for more time so they could sell off or clear their goods.

It was also learnt that some of the traders just renewed their rent and some have even travelled for the Christmas holidays.

However, rumours have it that the order came from the Lagos State Government headed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

During the week the traders had sent a petition to Governor Sanwo-Olu, to stop threat of planned demolition and re-building of the market by officials of the Amuwo Odofin LGA.

The traders had said they sent the urgent appeal to the Governor to intervene in the matter by preventing the Council Chairman Mr. Valentine Buraimoh and his officers from carrying out the threat of pulling down the entire market.

Speaking at a press briefing, Counsel to the market executives, Mr. Ike Onyefulu, said the appeal became necessary to stop the Council authorities from further intimidating traders whose livelihoods are being threatened.

He pointed out that at a meeting hosted by the chairman prior to the official letter from the Council, on November 16, 2020, Mr. Buraimoh said the planned demolition and reconstruction of the 26-year-old market was at the instance of the Governor.