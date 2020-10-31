[JUST IN]: Sanwo-Olu Lifts Curfew In Lagos

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has lifted with immediate effect the curfew imposed on the state.

This was included in a press release released on Saturday by Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy for Lagos.

On Tuesday, October 20, in the midst of the unrest in the state, Sanwo-Olu declared the implementation of a curfew.

Hoodlums took advantage of the demonstrations against police brutality and extrajudicial killings by #EndSARS to wreak havoc in the province.

According to the statement, “The curfew put on Lagos State after the hijack of the #EndSARS peaceful protests has been lifted immediately.

Lagosians are free, without any hindrance, to go about their business. Security agencies will continue to exercise their obligations.

Lagosians are encouraged to work with them to retain our state ‘s reputation as one of the most peaceful.

Sanwo-Olu further commended security agencies for efforts made towards restoring peace in the state.