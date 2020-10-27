[JUST IN]: Sanwo-Olu Okays Full Reopening Of Markets In Lagos

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has authorised the complete reopening of the state’s markets.

This was made clear in a statement on Tuesday by the Lagos Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed.

The statement made available by Gawat Jubril, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, noted that it is possible to reopen both food markets and non-food markets every day of the week.

Prior to the announcement, three days a week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, food and non-food markets were permitted to operate.

The opening of the markets was supervised by the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The statement read in part, “Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of the State of Lagos, has approved the full resumption of operations of both the food and non-food markets.

“Mr Governor also recommended that all safety procedures should be constantly followed.

“Traders and their customers must adhere strictly to the COVID-19 guidelines for their protection and the citizenry at large.”