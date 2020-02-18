JUST IN: S’Court adjourns Ihedioha’s application

The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing on the application filed by the former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha , challenging the judgement of the court that sacked him.

The court adjourned hearing to March 2 . Counsel to Ihedioha and PDP, Kanu Agabi (SAN) asked for an adjournment to enable the parties conclude on the processes that are being filed and served.

Counsel to Uzodinma and APC, Damian Dodo (SAN) did not oppose the application. The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad led seven other members in hearing the application of Ihedioha and the members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Zamfara State challenging the decisions of the court.

Other members of the panel are: Justices Sylvester Ngwuta, Kayode Ariwoola, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Inyang Okoro, Amina Augie, and Uwani Abba-Aji.

Security in and around Court was on Tuesday beefed up by police and other security operatives as the Supreme Court considers the two applications, one each by the former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and members of the APC in Zamfara State challenging the decisions of the court.

Ihedioha and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had in an application dated February 5, 2020 and brought through his counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN) asked the apex court to set aside its judgement of January 14, which nullified his victory in the March 9, 2019 election and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress,APC winner of the election after he presented excluded results from 388 polling units.