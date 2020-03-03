JUST IN: S’Court dismisses Imo guber review application

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application for the review of the decision sacking former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and declaring Hope Uzodinma winner of the March 9, 2019 judgement.

A seven-member panel of justices presided by Justice Tanko Muhammad on Tuesday ruled that the court lacks the jurisdiction to sit on appeal over its judgment on the Imo governorship.

In the main judgment read by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola held that the application lacked merit and dismissed the application.

“The judgement of the Supreme Court is a finality,” he said.

The judge however said no cost would be awarded against the applicants.

Justice Nweze however delivered a dissenting judgement.