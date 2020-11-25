JUST IN: Sen. Abbo Dumps PDP…. We Are Not Bothered, Says Party

By Seun Adeuyi

The senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Abbo who was popular fir assaulting a girl at a sex toy shop in Abuja announced his defection in a letter addressed to the Upper legislative chamber on Wednesday, which was read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during plenary session.

In the letter, he explained that his decision to leave the PDP was because of the mismanagement of the PDP in Adamawa state by Governor Umaru Fintiri.

The senator explained that his decision was premised on his believe that President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies which paid more attention on the citizens..

“I write to formally inform you Sir, the Senate and indeed Nigerians of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is as a result of the mismanagement of the PDP by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Adamawa State which led to the crisis in the party that in turn led to the polarization of the party in the state (PDP and rPDP).

“Today I join the APC and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhamadu Buhari to build the Nigeria of our dreams,” the letter read partly.

This comes just one week after Governor Dave Umahi and several members of the state legislature dumped the party.

Reacting, the PDP in a statement endorsed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said it was not bothered by the decision of Senator Abbo to vacate the “hallowed chamber of the Senate.”

The statement reads: “He is fully aware of the constitutional implication of his decision to defect to another party; which is that he cannot continue to occupy the seat of the PDP in the Senate.

“The place of any Senators who changed parties except on the grounds provided by the Constitution is very clear and the PDP will not allow Senator Abbo to run away with our mandate. It is impossible.

“Our party had already commenced processes for his replacement with a credible, stable and acceptable person, to take over his seat in the Senate.”