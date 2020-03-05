JUST IN: Senate approves Buhari’s $22.7bn loan request

The senate has approved Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari’s request to borrow $22.7 billion.

The upper legislative chamber okayed the request on Thursday amid objections from some senators.

While the matter was being debated, Enyinnaya Abaribe, minority leader, warned against considering all the recommendations on the loan at once.

He suggested that it should be done “item by item”, but Senate President Ahmad Lawan disagreed with him.

Subsequent debate on the matter forced the senate into an executive session during which it agreed to approve the request.

Buhari sent the loan request to the senate in 2019 though it was rejected by the previous senate under Bukola Saraki.

Details later…