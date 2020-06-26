JUST IN: Seun Fakorede, Commissioner For Youth Development & Sports In Oyo State, Contracts #COVID19
Seun Fakorede, the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports in Oyo State, has contracted COVID-19.
Fakorede, 28, told a national daily, on Friday that he had gone into isolation in order not to spread the disease.
Fakorede, who is the youngest commissioner in Oyo State, said he didn’t know how he contracted the virus because he usually takes all necessary precautions.
He, however, said Nigerians must know that COVID-19 is not a death sentence as many, including his boss, Governor Seyi Makinde, have beaten the disease.
“I will remain in isolation till I fully recover, I will fight this, victoriously — please continue to comply with all the directives of the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay safe!,” he was quoted to have said.
