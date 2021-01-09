JUST IN: Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 Disappears From Radar After Taking off From Jakarta, Indonesia

By Seun Adeuyi

According to multiple reports, a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 (registered PK-CLC) has gone missing after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia.

The reports state that the aircraft went missing and that communications with air traffic was lost.

The aircraft departed the airport of Jakarta but lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after take-off, according to Flightradar24-data.

More to follow…