Students Kidnapped As Gunmen Invade Benue Varsity Campus

Scores of students of the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital, were kidnapped, following an attack by unknown gunmen who stormed the institution.

Details of the incident were sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

But, the gunmen were said to have invaded the campus on Sunday night, shooting sporadically to scare the university security away before taking some students to an unknown destination.

Mrs Rosemary Waku, the university’s Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit, IPPR, confirmed this on Monday morning.

Her words: “An unconfirmed number of students of FUAM were abducted at gunpoint by unknown persons from the Campus on Sunday 25th April 2021.

“The University has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies.

“The University has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incident took place.”

The is coming less than a week after students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, were also abducted on campus. Less than 72 hours after their abduction, three of the students were found dead.

The latest incident makes it the sixth attack on schools in the country in 2020, three of which were in Kaduna state.