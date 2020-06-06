Just In: “Surrender Your Weapons, Or Face Disgraceful And Violent Ends’’— Buhari To Katsina Bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the people and government of Katsina State on renewed efforts, and review of operations by his administration to improve the security of lives and property in the state, and other parts of the country.

Official Spokesman to President Buhari, Garba Shehu revealed this on Saturday.

Shehu said the President, in a meeting with Governor Aminu Bello Masari, at the State House on Thursday night, issued a firm warning against bandits who have ravaged Katsina and terrorized citizens in the state, and across the country. According to Shehu, Buhari said, “they will not be spared”.

“President Buhari warned bandits to surrender their weapons, or face “disgraceful and violent ends’’, Shehu informed.

The President further said more decisive military operations against bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Katsina and Kaduna States will be under taken.

President Buhari went on to commiserate with Gov Masari over the loss of lives from attacks by bandits, which include District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Atiku Maidabino, and APC Chairman in Batsari Local Government Council, Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani Duburawa.