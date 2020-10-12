[JUST IN] #SURULEREPROTEST: Another #EndSARS Protester Shot Dead In Lagos

One person has been shot dead in Surulere area of Lagos State following ongoing protest against Police brutality in the country.

The victim was hit by a stray bullet from policemen who shot indiscriminately to disperse the crowd.

The medical team that rushed to scene of the incident tried everything they could to resuscitate the victim but it all proved abortive as he died at the scene.

Another End SARS protester was shot in the leg but was quickly taken to the hospital.

The protesters blocked the entrances to the Murtala Muhammed Airport as well as the National Stadium in Surulere.