JUST IN: Thugs Besiege Ondo Assembly [PHOTO]

A band of Political thugs have surrounded the Ondo state House of Assembly, causing panic in the area.

The thugs numbering over 100 were sighted at the main gate of the Assembly complex.

BREAKINGTIMES gathered that the presence of the political thugs was not unconnected with the rancour within members of the state Assembly.

Some lawmakers were alleged to be the target of the thugs.

It was further learnt that the security operatives prevented the hoodlums from entering into the complex.

They mounted barricades at the entrance of the complex and scrunitised whoever was going into the Assembly complex.

More to follow…