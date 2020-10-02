Just In: Trump Flown To US Military Hospital After Showing #COVID19 Symptoms

President Donald Trump has been flown to Walter Reed Army Medical Centre — after showing some symptoms of the novel Covid19.

Wearing a mask and suit, the President walked out the White House on Friday afternoon to his helicopter, Marine One, for the trip to hospital.

Trump and his wife, Melania, had tested positive to COVID-19 on Thursday night after a White House aide — close to the president –also contracted the virus.

Hope Hicks, the 31-year-old adviser to the president, was the closest aide to Mr Trump to test positive so far.

Trump had earlier expressed concern over Hicks, saying:

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

She travelled with him on Air Force One to a TV debate in Ohio this week.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” Sean Conley, Trump’s physician, said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.

“President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the first lady.”

Conley said in a added earlier on Friday that the president had “as a precautionary measure received an 8g dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail” at the White House. The medication is administered to help reduce virus levels and speed recovery.

He was also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin, Dr Conley said.

“As of this afternoon he remains fatigued but in good spirits,” he added. The first lady was “well with only a mild cough and headache”.

White House communications director Alyssa Farah said the president had not transferred his powers to Vice-President Mike Pence.

“The president is in charge,” she said.

Walter Reed, in the Washington DC suburbs, is one of America’s largest and most renowned military medical centres. US presidents use the hospital for their annual check-ups.