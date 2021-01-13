JUST IN: Trump Impeached Over Role Played At US Capitol Riots

By Onwuka Gerald

The United States (US) House of Representatives has impeached President Donald Trump for role played over the riot that happened at the US Capitol building last week.

Following that, Trump becomes the first president in the United States history to be twice impeached, as well as charged with crimes by Congress.

Donald Trump, a Republican, will now face a trial in the Senate, where if found guilty, could face being prevented from ever holding office again.

Trump is due to leave office on 20 January, after his election defeat in November, 2020 to President-elect Joe Biden.

After several hours of strong debating on Wednesday, the Democratic-controlled House voted.

Ten Republicans resolved with Democrats on the decision to impeach the President Trump.

More details to follow…