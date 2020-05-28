JUST IN: Trump To Sign An Executive Order Regarding Social Media Companies Today

US President Donald Trump will sign some sort of ‘social media’-focused executive order on Thursday, White House officials said, amid a rift with Twitter over the company fact-checking his tweets.

Reporters traveling on board Air Force One Wednesday were told by press secretary Kayleigh McEnany that an executive order was coming as soon as Wednesday night, but she wasn’t able to give any details about what it would do.

Communications Director Alyssa Farah later clarified to the group that the president would sign the executive order Thursday instead.

Wednesday marked 100,000 Americans dead of the coronavirus. But the president spent much of his bandwidth on a trip to NASA’s headquarters for an aborted manned spacecraft mission and attacking ‘Social Media Platforms’ – likely for Twitter’s actions.

Early Wednesday, Trump demanded social media platforms ‘clean up your act’ as he warned his administration will begin to regulate and even shutter such websites after Twitter, for the first time ever, fact-checked his tweets.

He lamented in the Twitter thread that conservatives are being silenced and disproportionately regulated on social media websites like Twitter and Facebook as Twitter issued ‘misleading’ warning labels on two of his tweets about mail-in voting on Tuesday.

‘Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen,’ the president posted to his Twitter Wednesday morning. ‘We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again.’

The warning was issued after Trump reacted with fury to having two of his tweets labelled as misleading, with links to news articles suggesting they were false attached.

In contrast, on the same day, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey refused to take down the president’s tweets where he touted a conspiracy theory that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was involved in the death of a staffer when he was a Republican U.S. congressman from Florida.

