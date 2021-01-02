JUST IN: TUC Deputy National President, Chika Onuegbu, Is Dead

By Adejumo Enock

The Deputy National President of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Chika Onuegbu, is dead.

Onuegbu was said to have passed on the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

Punch reported that the State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Mrs. Beatrice Itubo, confirmed Onuegbu’s death to its correspondent on Saturday.

According to her, “Yes, it is true. Early hours of this morning they informed us and we also sent people and we went to confirm”.

“It is really terrible. I didn’t hear that he was sick. It is just this morning somebody told me that he had a headache and went to the clinic and they were taking care of him, then suddenly early hours of this morning he gave up the ghost”.

Itubo expressed that “It is really terrible. This is happening at a time when Chika Onurgbu’s boldness and bravery are needed most. We have very unfriendly administrations this period, both in the public and private sector”.

She further added that “Each time we are faced with some of these terrible situations he is one of the people that will stand out and also speak out his mind. It is really devastating that this kind of thing is happening at this time”.