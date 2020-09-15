JUST IN: U.S. Will Retaliate To Any Iranian Attack With ‘1000 Times Greater’ Force — Donald Trump

President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has said that any attack by Iran would be met with a response “1,000 times greater in magnitude,” following multiple reports that Iran planned to avenge the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani.

General Soleimani, who was murdered early January in a U.S. strike, was one of the most popular figures in Iran.

Media report in the U.S. quoted unnamed officials to have said that an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa was planned before the presidential election later this year.

Reacting to this development, Trump on Twitter said: “Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”

Citing press reports, the U.S. President said Tehran may be plotting an attack or assassination in response to the US killing of general Soleimani.

Trump once again defended his decision to order the killing.

He it was carried out “for his planning a future attack, murdering U.S. Troops, and the death & suffering caused over so many years.”

…caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020