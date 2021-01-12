[JUST IN] Uganda: Army Raid Bobi Wine’s Residence, Arrest All His Security Guards

By Seun Adeuyi

The home of Robert Kyagulanyi, the National Unity Party (NUP) presidential candidate in the upcoming elections in Uganda was raided by military men on Tuesday morning.

This happened while he was having an interview with Royal Media’s Hot 96 radio, which made him to cut short the interview in order to respond to the situation.

In a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @HEBobiwine, he revealed that all his security guards have been arrested.

“The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises. No reason for the arrest was given. Such acts of impunity are all kicks of a dying horse. #WeAreRemovingADictator,” he tweeted.

He added that many of his supporters are being arrested and taken to unknown destinations, the recent being his personal assistant.

He wrote, “One of my personal assistants @DavieBwanika’s home was raided in the night, broken into and he was violently arrested by the army and driven to an unknown destination. I know they’ll do more of such and worse but we shall not give up.”

TheBreakingTimes recalls that 46 members Bobi Wine’s campaign team were recently arrested and some members including his close associate Nubian Li and Eddy Mutwe are still detained in Makindye Military Barracks.