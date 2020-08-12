JUST IN: UNILAG Governing Council Sacks Vice-Chancellor 

The governing council of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, on Wednesday removed professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the vice-chancellor of the institution.

Ogundipe was removed during the council’s meeting held at the headquarters of the National Universities Commission, NUC, in Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance 11 council members, seven of which voted for his removal while four others voted in his favor.



The decision to remove Ogundipe they said was based on the council’s investogation of serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness and abuse of office.

The meeting was chaired by UNILAG’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin, SAN.