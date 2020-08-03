JUST IN: Unity Schools Set To Resume August 4- Minister

Ahead of the final year student’s preparation for West African Senior School School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE, the Federal Government has announced that all is set for the 104 Unity Schools in the country to receive students in the approved category.

The examination which is organised by West African Examinations Council, WAEC, will commence August 11, 2020.

Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba disclosed this in a press release on Monday in Abuja.

The Minister had in a Virtual meeting with commissioners of Education for the 36 States in the country lauded Principals of Unity Schools for the comprehensive preparation put in place for resumption.

He said, “Across states Honourable Commissioners reported varying degrees of preparation and readiness for reopening between 4th and 10th August 2020 for virtually all schools withing their jurisdiction.

“From today the Honourable Minister of States for Education, Permanent Secretaries and Directors will embark on an assessment tour to all Unity Schools to ascertain and confirm the reports they have received from the Principals of Unity Colleges.

“Similarly Federal Education Assurance Quality Directors deployed to the states have been directed to monitor compliance in their respective states.

“Honourable Commissioners in the states were enjoined to embark on assessment tour in their jurisdiction to ascertain the level of preparations for reopening.

“While most schools most schools will reopen tomorrow others will continue to fine tune their reactions in the coming days for reopening.”

Nwajiuba called on schools to communicate their specific reopening date to their parents and students in order to avoid chosen in the system.