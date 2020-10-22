JUST IN: US Condemns Killing Of ‘Unarmed Protestors’ In Lagos, Condoles With Victims

The United States’ (US) government has condemned the violent attack on unarmed persons who were protesting against police brutality in Lekki, Lagos State.

According to eyewitnesses, soldiers opened fire on the protesters on Tuesday evening, some hours before a statewide curfew came into effect.

US Secretary of States, Mike Pompeo, in a tweet said: “The United States strongly condemns incidents of military forces firing on unarmed protestors in Lagos.”

“Those involved should be held to account under the law. We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families.”

