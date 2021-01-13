JUST IN: US House Of Reps Passes Resolution Calling To Remove Trump By The 25th Amendment

The US House of Representatives has approved legislation calling on Vice President Mike Pence to use his constitutional authority to remove President Donald Trump from office in response to the President’s role in the deadly mob attack on the Capitol last week.

According to The Hill, Representative Jamie Raskin from Maryland led the resolution, which calls on Pence, joined by other members of the Cabinet, to oust Trump by activating the 25th Amendment, which allows for the President’s removal if he’s deemed “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office”.

“It is critical for us now to make clear that this was an absolute dereliction of presidential duty,” Raskin said.

The bill passed 223-205. One GOP (another name for the Republican Party) lawmaker, Representative Adam Kinzinger, joined with every voting Democrat in approving the measure.

Most GOP lawmakers, however, opposed the effort. Some defended Trump’s actions as harmless; others denounced the president’s behaviour but argued against his removal so close to the end of his term.

The Hill further reported that Representative Tom Cole, a senior Republican on the Rules Committee, said the decision to initiate a president’s removal under the 25th Amendment simply falls outside of Congress’s powers. “There is no role for Congress absent a dispute between the President and the Vice President and Cabinet over his or her ability to fulfill those duties,” he said.