Just In: US President Trump Hints At New Covid19 Vaccines

The President of the United States announced today that possible vaccines for the cure of Covid19 might be on the way. The US President Donald Trump has been a controversial figure in the struggle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

He recently insisted that he regularly took doses of hydroxychloroquine as a precaution against Coronavirus, despite the arguments of seasoned medical professionals on the unstable nature of the malaria drug.

“Vaccines are coming along really well. Likewise therapeutics. Moving faster than anticipated. Good news ahead (in many ways)”, Trump said in a tweet.

