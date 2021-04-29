[JUST IN] VIDEO: Fr. Mbaka Makes U-Turn, Calls For President Buhari’s Impeachment

Fr. Ejike Mbaka, Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, has called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the high level of insecurity in the country.

Mbaka, who in 2015 called Buhari ‘Messiah’, said the President has failed the country woefully, adding that he should resign.

The Priest made the call while speaking at the Adoration Ministry in Enugu, the priest said he wondered how the President will maintain grave silence despite the incessant killings in the country.

Mbaka added that Nigerians are crying because they don’t have a Shepherd, saying Buhari should resign or be impeached.

However, he warned those who will attack him to desist, or they will face the wrath of God.

His words, “Let me tell you; if it is in a civilized country, by now, President Buhari would have resigned with what is happening.

“Nigerians are crying because there’s no security in the country, the House of Representatives should impeach the president if he doesn’t want to resign.”

Speaking further, he warned that the failure of the lawmakers to impeach the president and begin to attack him might lead to something worse than what they can never imagine.

The popular Catholic Priest, who frowned at the activities of herdsmen over the destruction of the farmland of people without any repercussion, stressed that the nation cannot continue like this and prayed to God to change its leaders.

He warned church leaders and Nigerians not to come after him because he supported Buhari earlier.

“A good coach cannot watch his players to be defeated when he has players sitting down on the bench. It is either Buhari resigns by himself or he will be impeached.

“This statement is too mysterious and supernatural, I know many people will begin to fight it, saying did you not pray for Buhari? Did samuel not anoint Saul? Am I the creator of Buhari? God created him, Nigerians supported him because he did well sometime. But now, how can people be dying and the chief security officer of the country will be sitting down without making any comment? Gunmen attacking people everywhere.

“I pray that the church leadership will understand me as a messenger of God and not begin to attack me because the danger is going to affect the church.

“When gunmen begin to the strike inside the church, they will begin to kill one man of God or the other or even members of the church. Who will go to church again? The priests will lose their job, the Bishops will lose their jobs. So you better keep quiet or support what I’m saying.”

[JUST IN] VIDEO: Fr. Mbaka Makes U-Turn, Calls For President Buhari's Impeachment



More 👉https://t.co/pPZAu0R9DW pic.twitter.com/g7owdLYYRz — BREAKINGTIMES (@BTBreakingTimes) April 29, 2021