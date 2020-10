Some angry residents have invaded the house of Senator Teslim Folarin and carted away new motorcycles.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that Folarin is representing Oyo Central district in the National Assembly.

His house located at Oluyole area of Ibadan was burgled today (Saturday).

A video obtained by BREAKINGTIMES showed how the angry residents were moving some property from the Senator’s house.

[JUST IN] VIDEO: Residents Invade Senator Folarin's House In Ibadan, Cart Away New Motorcycles #EndSARS



