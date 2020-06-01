JUST IN: Washington DC Imposes Curfew From 11pm To 6am As Protests Resume Over Floyd’s Death

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Sunday evening announced she was imposing a citywide curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday as the city braced for a third consecutive night of protests over the death of George Floyd.

The mayor in her tweet also said she was activating the D.C. National Guard.

“Mayor Bowser is ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1. She has also activated the DC National Guard to support the Metropolitan Police Department,” the tweet read.

The announcement came as demonstrations resumed in the capital after a night that saw sometimes violent clashes between protesters and police outside the White House.

Nationwide protests, ignited by video showing a white police officer in Minneapolis kneeling on the neck of Floyd, an unarmed black man who later died in police custody, swept the country over the weekend.

From Los Angeles to Minneapolis to Washington, D.C., and New York, activists raging against police brutality clashed with law enforcement officers.

Meanwhile, business owners still grappling with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic saw their shops looted or vandalized.